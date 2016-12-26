Laura Wilson comes to KOAA News 5 from Lincoln, Nebraska after years of experience as a news and sports reporter, but has close family ties here in Colorado where she attended high school.

Her grandfather served as a Major General in the Air Force, and was in the academy's first graduating class.

She believes everyone has a story to tell. "Sometimes, they just need someone to help give them a voice. Strong writing and compassion are so powerful in this industry and being able to make a positive change in someone's life, through a story I've done, trumps any of the bad or difficult days I have at work."

Laura graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor's in Broadcast Journalism.

In her free time, Laura enjoys skiing, snowboarding, hiking, camping, attending some sort of concert/sporting event, or attempting to pet and play with every dog that comes within 50 feet of her.

Despite her 10-year hiatus from Colorado, she's remained a die-hard and loyal Broncos fan. "It was my love of football that made me realize I wanted to go into sports journalism. Even though I've shifted over to news, you'll still spot me on the sidelines, shooting high school football every fall."

In the past, Laura has volunteered at an animal shelter, a homeless shelter, and a violence-free women's crisis shelter. She's currently in search of her next volunteer opportunity.

Email: lwilson@koaa.com

Facebook: Laura Wilson

Twitter: @LWilson_TV