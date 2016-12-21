Sam Schreier comes to KOAA News 5 from Des Moines, Iowa, so he is used to forecasting in an active environment. Sam has covered everything from snowstorms to blizzards to tornadoes and general severe storms.

Sam graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in Meteorology and is very excited to apply that to Colorado's rapidly changing weather.

In his free time, Sam likes to go to the movies, run, bike, and hang out with friends. You'll occasionally see him down at the skating rink during the winter and trying his luck once in a while on the ski slopes. If you see him out and about, feel free to say hi as he loves interacting with the community.

Reach out to Sam!

Facebook: Meteorologist Sam Schreier

Twitter: @SamASchreier