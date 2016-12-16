News 5 is taking an in-depth look at the complex and heartbreaking issue of mental illness and teen suicide in our area in a one hour special called Teen Suicide: Starting the Conversation.

We heard from Gracie Packard, a student at Rampart High School who survived a close call with suicide, and how she took the first steps to recovery and overcoming the stigma attached to mental illness.

A mother, Nicole Wilder who lost her son to suicide spoke with News 5 and shared the impact the loss of her son has had on her, her family, and his circle of friends.

Susan Payne, founder of Safe2Tell visited the KOAA studio to explain how students really are anonymous when they call Safe2Tell or use the new Safe2Tell app.

We also heard from other students and leaders in our schools and community about the steps being taken to educate teachers and students about suicide prevention. They gave tips on how to help people through tragic losses and how to recognize warning signs of depression and suicide so we can all step in and help.

News 5 is here to help you learn how to start the conversation and keep the conversation going with our youth on a challenging, important topic in our community.