Your Healthy Family: UCHealth Memorial coat and blessing bag holiday drives

If you are looking for a way you can help others in need this holiday season, UCHealth Memorial Hospital has a couple of drives currently going for their employees, that you are welcome to join in on. Deb Stover works in the Emergency Department, and Tara Gray works in the Intensive Care Unit. Both departments have squared off in a friendly coat drive that ends Wednesday December 14th.

Deb Stover says, “This is the first year we have done this challenge, here at memorial for the Springs Rescue Mission. We have done sock drives and t-shirt drives for the homeless in the past, but this is the first year we wanted to benefit an outside agency rather than just give the coats away here at Memorial.”

The Emergency Department at Memorial is the busiest emergency room in the state, averaging 107,000 patients a year, with an additional 33,000 patients a year at UCHealth Memorial North. While all the patients they see need medical care, often they see patients who also don't have many of the necessities of life.

Stover says, “I think it serves the mission of the hospital that we improve lives and sometimes yes it's the medicine they need, and other times it's the simple things we take for granted everyday that they don't have like a warm coat, or when they come to the ER the best part is they get a warm blanket. How fortunate we are that we have what we need and we just need to help the community because those are our people, the community is who we serve here at Memorial.”

Also happening now, the Emergency Department Case Management and Social Work Team at UCHealth Memorial are holding a drive collecting items for the homeless. Andrea and Jen, from Social Work and Case Management are creating blessing bags that can be handed out and also donated to the R.J. Montgomery center who will distribute them items.

They are looking for are warm clothing, small canvas bags, and large ziplock bags to put items in. Items like wool hats, gloves, scarves, blankets, shoes, boots, and socks for men and women.

Hygiene items they are looking for include band-aids, wipes, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, razors, and shaving creme all in travel sizes.

They are also collecting light snacks such as, trail mix, breakfast bars, granola bars, cup of soup, tuna, crackers, applesauce, gum, and gift cards.

If you would like to help out with either of these efforts you can drop any of items at Memorial Central. For the blessing bag items, they are attention to Andrea and Jen. For the coat drive that ends on the Wednesday December 14th coats can be dropped in the lobby at Memorial Central or Memorial North.