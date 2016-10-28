Your Healthy Family: Anterior approach to hip replacement can provide many benefits

There's a new hip replacement surgical procedure that has patients on their feet and back home on the same day. Imagine having hip replacement surgery in the morning and then having lunch at home the same day.

What seems like a miracle is a total hip replacement through an anterior approach. Dr. Edward Stolarski, and Orthopedic Surgeon who specializes in knee and hip replacement says, "This and other techniques allow us to get people up and moving quicker, which reduces their complications and more importantly increases their satisfaction."

The stem articulating the new joint is so durable, it has a 99% survival rate. It's an outpatient surgery that allows most patients to be up and walking just hours after the operation.

Dr. Stolarksi says "What we've improved upon is the techniques of putting this in. We're getting this in through a very small incision, we don't have to cut any muscle at all and because we're doing it supine, which is a fancy word for you're laying on your back during the

procedure, and we're able to check it during the operation to make sure it's accurate."

Through the old surgery there are multiple restrictions in fear of dislocation, with this procedure there is nothing holding you back from a full recovery says Dr. Stolarski. "The anterior approach can not reduce your risk of dislocation to zero, but it reduces it *significantly so that there are no restrictions."

Siovhan Greene has had both of her hips replaced, most recently the left hip on October 4th. "I was without pain both times. I really didn't have to take any pain medication. I ended up taking Tylenol. It feels so wonderful. I don't really even know that there's an implant there.”

With many of the new techniques and technology out there when it comes to joint replacement, If you're living with joint pain that's taking away from your quality of life It's worth looking into with your doctor to see what options are out there for you.