Your Healthy Family: Harvard study suggests new guidelines on cervical cancer screening

A new study suggests women could wait until their mid-twenties or even age 30 before undergoing cervical cancer screening, if they are fully vaccinated against H.P.V.

Harvard researchers used a computer model to estimate the risks and benefits of H.P.V. vaccination and pap smears.

Current guidelines recommend women over age 21 be screened for cervical cancer every three years.

This new Harvard model suggests women may only need it every five to ten years and start later in adulthood if they have been vaccinated.

The latest H.P.V vaccines target seven types of H.P.V. that cause nearly 90-percent of all cervical cancers.