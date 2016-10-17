Your Healthy Family: Guerra Dental goes pink in October and 5 Health Fair

A very easy way to raise money for breast cancer awareness this month. The Guerra Dental office is all in this month. The office is providing lot's of pink wearable items, beads, boas, glasses, hats and more. You don't even have to be a patient to drop by their office on Academy Blvd in Colorado Springs, put on some pink gear and take a picture. Post that picture on the Guerra Dental Facebook page, or post it on your own Facebook page and tag Guerra Dental and Dr. Guerra and his staff will donate $5 to breast cancer awareness for every picture posted.

Also Saturday October 15th, is the 5 Health Fair from 8 am until noon at the Mission Medical Center. There will be a variety of free and low cost health screenings available for both adults and children. Tetanus shots are available as well as free flu shots.

Remember as we enter flu season, while the flu is unpredictable, experts do their best to try to determine which vaccine will be the most effective every year.

Dr. Susan Rehm is an infectious disease specialist with the Cleveland Clinic and says, "Many times the peak of the season is right at the end of the year. That's why it's important to get vaccinated as early as the vaccine is available. We don't know when it's going to start, so you have to be prepared. The most important thing that people can do to minimize the impact of flu season is to get vaccinated. Everyone six months of age and older should get vaccinated every year."

Admission to the 5 Health Fair is free and you can register online at KOAA.com to avoid the registration line on Saturday.