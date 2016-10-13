Your Healthy Family: UCHealth breast cancer radiation clinical trial

There's a new clinical trial happening through UCHealth that could stream line radiation therapy for certain breast cancer patients.

Dr. Jane Ridings is a Radiation Oncologist with UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs who is co-investigating the trial.

"At university of Colorado we are excited about this trial because since we have been associated with the UCHealth system, this is the first clinical trial that has been written with in our system and that has been open through the system. This one is just for UCHealth patients so that is really exciting."

Dr. Ridings says the study could lead to a shorter amount of time needed for radiation, by half for patients whose breast cancer has spread to their lymph nodes.

"Standard treatment is between 4 to 6 and half weeks. By giving a little more radiation every day we can decrease the treatment time to 3-4 weeks. All about convenience for many it take up a whole year, radiation is a daily treatment a daily commitment even though it's a short period of time it takes time to commute time out of the work day so this is all about trying to improve the convenience for patients and ultimately it will be a cost savings."

The shorter course of radiation has proven successful in the U-K and Canada, and once the numbers from this study are in women across the U.S. could benefit according to Dr. Ridings.

"If we are successful we hope we can change the way node positive patients receive radiation, even 5 years from now."

For more information about this UCHealth clinical trial, or if you are wondering how to be a part of it you can call UCHealth Memorial Hospital's Radiation and Oncology department at 719-365-6800.