Your Healthy Family: Days for Girls fund raising challenge

Ann Rodman spends her days trying to help improve the lives of young women half way across the world. Ann says, “People just don’t know it's a problem. I have lived in 3rd world countries, I never even considered it might be a problem, even when I was there. I knew it was something that must be hard, but i had no idea."

There are many problems that exist in third world countries, but imagine being a young woman and having the monthly problem of a menstrual cycle.

Ann heard of Days for Girls a few years ago, but says she didn’t realize the impact the group’s mission had until she witnessed it first hand in May of 2016 on a trip to Nepal when she took part in educating local girls and giving them a kit. “Days for Girls provides a day of education, and these days for girls kits. Every kit has a wash cloth, a bar of soap and a pair of panties, Many of the girls in these countries have never worn panties before. Also in the kit they get two shields, lined with a waterproof liner, and they get 8 of these liners that are colorful highly absorbent pads and can easily be washed out. You would never think this simple kit would be so life changing, but truly when I was in Nepal we taught in a village and there were girls who came from 3 hours away walking distance to get their education and kit. Those girls were so touched and they left empowered like never before."

"Growing up is hard enough without the awkwardness and shame of not knowing when it's going to happen, if you have a stain at school and you have to face that fear every month of not knowing if it's going to be there. Many of these girls will quit going to school all together and many will drop out and then may enter early marriage or get sold into sex trafficking and they literally stop living. They can't dream they have no way to live their life because they are stuck ever single month."

"It brings back truly the dignity to these girls and taking away the shame in the these countries. Many times these girls are sent out with the animals they can't sit on furniture or eat with the family, so that is being taken away that shame is going away and these women are being empowered and I feel so proud to be a part of this I think anyone who has a woman in their life or is a woman and you are menstruating is something you can really relate to.”

Ann's mission is to help Days for Girls win a million dollars, as part of the Revlon Challenge Love is on Million Dollar Challenge.

I have a huge target I want to raise 2 hundred thousand dollars by October 26th, and the way we can do this is to have thousands of people in our community donate $28 dollars each or more if you can. In the Revlon Challenge, we are in 4th place right now, and there are over 100 organization competing. If we win, we will a million dollars for Days for Girls. We are up against cancer research which is huge, but a million to them is barely a line item, a million for Days for Girls will change thousands and thousands of lives, so I am on a mission, to help Days for Girls win this, and with help of my local community that can happen."

She has also been collecting prizes from local businesses in Colorado Springs for a raffle. If you donate $28 dollars or more, you will be entered in the raffle for these Colorado Springs area prizes. The drawing will be October 30th.

You can donate to Days for Girls on a page Ann created here.

