Your Healthy Family: Football game for pink

As we continue through October and Breast Cancer Awareness month you are likely seeing a lot of pink every where you go to show support and raise money for breast cancer research.

About one in eight women will get breast cancer at some point in their lives. When a community can rally around those woman, It can make all the difference just like the Horicorn community of Wisconsin recently did for Lisa Brandenburg. You can find Lisa Brandenburg at helping out at the football field.

Lisa’s husband Bruce has been coaching youth football for 12 years and she's played a big part on the team every season. Bruce says "I can't do this the football thing without all of her support and help and I can't say enough about what she's done for me to be able to do this."

When Lisa was diagnosed with breast cancer back in April she didn't let it keep her from the sideline. Lisa says "Our life just went on as normal because that's just what you have to do."

Around these football games Lisa is known for her positive attitude and hard work ethic that she has kept up following her diagnosis. Lisa says that hasn’t been an easy thing to do but it’s something she felt inspired to do. “That's all I had to hear, as long as it was curable I was like ‘alright we can do this.’"

She's been fighting ever since and on this night, the community she's been cheering for, season after season is rooting for her. Lisa says, "It is amazing all of the past players that shows up tonight it is just amazing and all of the boys with all of the flowers it's just amazing to me."

Coming together for the cause transcends team rivalry, on this night they are all playing for pink and showing a woman who's used to being on the sidelines what it's like to be, the star of the game. Lisa says "You always know you have fiends but you have wonderful friends when something like this happens to you. The support is overwhelming."

All of the proceeds from the concession stand Lisa helps run will go towards helping her pay for her treatments and hospital visits. She's expecting to have her last big round of chemo within the next week.