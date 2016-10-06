Your Healthy Family: Packing a healthy lunch for your kids teeth

How healthy is the school lunch you are packing for your kids? Dr. Fred Guerra with Guerra Dental in Colorado Springs says you should keep the big picture in mind when you consider the items you pack in that lunch.

"When you are packing your child's lunch, you have to think about ‘is this something that will promote tooth decay?’."

Packing orange juice or apple juice may seem like a healthy item for growing kids, but they come with a dark side to be aware of.

"We know juice has two components, a lot of sugar, a lot of acid. You add those together and they are starting to cause tooth decay, demineralization of the enamel, so day in and day out if they are having that before school and then another at lunch and perhaps one at night, it's not good for the overall dental health."

Fruit juice can be a good “sometimes item” in the lunch box, but the big problem with it on a regular basis is that fact most kids go straight from lunch back to their busy day.

"Certainly surgery drinks, the fruit juices, when your child doesn't have a chance to brush their teeth immediately after lunch you want to think about ‘what can I give them that is most healthy?’ I would say a bottled water is better than a daily fruit juice in there, and maybe an apple or something that can help them self cleanse their teeth."

Dr. Guerra adds that after consuming anything high in sugar or acid that rinsing your mouth out with water is always better than nothing until you can properly brush your teeth. If you have any questions, follow up with your dentist.