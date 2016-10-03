Citizens protest Trumps arrival in Pueblo

Pueblo protesters were raising their voices all day long, starting early this morning and continuing throughout the day.

"Trump can't come to Pueblo, Colorado where we have such a significant Latino population without us as a group telling him his his message of hate, his message of exclusion is not welcome here," said protester Brianna Buentello.

"I'm here to express my disgust at his visit to our democratic town," added protester Manuel Delizarriturr. "We are stronger together and Hillary will lead us to where this country needs to go."

Protests began this morning and continued throughout the day, finally ending outside the Pueblo Convention Center.

"You can see from the mixed crowd we have here that we are a diverse group," explained protester Renee Johnson.

"If you look around the crowd we have white people here, we have black people here, we have Hispanic people here, we have disabled people here, we have able bodied people here," Buentollo continued. "I mean as a whole we are stronger together and we will not accept Trumps message."

Local businesses even found creative ways to jump in on the action, with one Pueblo sandwich shop providing free baloney "Trump sandwiches" to all protestors.

"The trump sandwich was really just inspiration today," said Joseph Koncilja of B Street Cafe. " Quite frankly we don't think Donald represents this community. This is a humble community and he's basically just coming here to court our vote.