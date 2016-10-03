Your Healthy Family: RN's work with patients motivates her to manage her own health

The importance of lifestyle as it relates to kidney health, is something Morgan Turley knows all too well. Morgan is registered nurse at UCHealth Memorial.

Morgan says, "I have been a nurse for a little more than year, and I work on the renal unit at Memorial. We primarily take care of patients with renal disease. I started working on that unit for personal reasons, because I'm also a type 1 diabetic."

Uncontrolled blood sugars can lead to kidney damage, because of the way sugars affect the blood vessels, putting both type 1 and type 2 diabetics at high risk of kidney disease.

“i was diagnosed when I was 2”, says Morgan. “When I work with these patients with chronic illnesses I understand what it's like. Kidney disease is a really hard thing to live with and deal with, and I like feeling like I can give them some hope and some encouragement to keep going because it's a hard thing."

Morgan and the nurses she works on the renal unit are doing more than just taking care of patients who battle kidney disease, they have worked to raise money through the year that they will donate to the National Kidney Foundation as they take part in the Colorado Springs Kidney Walk on Sunday October 2nd at Memorial Park.

It’s an event close to Morgan’s heart. "The kidney walk does so many good things. It brings lots of hope and lots of awareness to the issues that kidney disease patients deal with on a daily basis. Many of them can't help what they have gone through, it could be autoimmune (disease) and they really do encourage me to keep going and keep my health in check. Diabetes is also a hard thing to live with so keeping my blood sugars in check and making sure I don't get myself down that path is a motivator."