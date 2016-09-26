Your Healthy Family: Veda Salon and Spa Moment of Peace

Do you know someone who is truly in need a break from their life? A local salon is looking for people who deserve exactly that, and they are asking for your help finding these people. Let's face it, often times the people who need a day of pampering the most are the last ones who would think of doing it for themselves.

Coming up on Sunday, October 9, Veda Salon and Spa in Colorado Springs will be holding their their 9th annual Moment of Peace event. All locations will close for regular business and will be open for a complimentary spa day to people who are in need. People dealing with financial difficulties, health issues, stress, people who have lost loved ones, or those who have gone above and beyond serving others.

If you know someone who falls in that category, you can nominate them for this special Moment of Peace by writing a letter to Veda explaining why you are nominating them.

Carrie Perkins is Veda’s General Manager and says, "The person who nominates feels like they are doing something to help, and for the person who receives it, it usually comes at a time when they couldn't afford to come into the spa, or emotionally they wouldn't think of pampering themselves."

Perkins says this all started when a member of her team wanted to organize an event where they could give service to the community and promises there are no strings attached. The Moment of Peace event is part of their company’s mission to give back to the community. It's open to anyone: women, men, husbands, wives.

All you have to do is write a nomination letter, explaining why the person is deserving. Include the contact information of the person you are nominating, and your contact information and email it to amye@coloradoveda.com, or drop the letter off to any Veda location.

Nomination letters are due Friday, September 30. If your nominee by selected by Veda's committee they will be notified.

So give this one some thought. All it takes is your time and you can help the people of Veda Salon and Spa serve the people in our community, who truly deserve a moment of peace.