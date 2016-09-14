Your Healthy Family: New Epilepsy treatment

There’s been a breakthrough in epilepsy treatment. It's an implant that's helping some patients fight off seizures and get their lives back.

Brandi Pipes is a pediatric seizure patient in Texas, says she hopes to publish a book one day.

"I'm collecting stories from epileptics all over the world."

Due to complications with her own epilepsy independently living, driving, even reading has come to a stop for Brandi. “Reading started hurting me. literally, I just break down and cry, like I get a headache real bad and everything and I used to love to read but now it hurts."

Since the battle began 8 years ago, neurosurgeon at Texas Children's, Dr. Daniel Curry has performed four surgeries on Brandi.

Last month Brandi became the first pediatric patient in Texas to get this device called "Nueropace R-N-S" which is like a pacemaker in the brain that can recognize seizures and bring them to a halt, before Brandi knows they're happening.

Dr. Curry says, "This new technology allows us to place a stimulation system, that when the abnormal rhythms come up, it can be stimulated and reduced to normal rhythms."

Dr. Curry placed four electrodes in Brandi's head and it's recording her brain activity right now. Soon Dr. Curry should have the advantage of knowing where the seizures come from in Brandi’s brain and turn on the device, effectively turning off her seizures.

Brandi has an unusual form of epilepsy where she sees things that are not there instead of seizing. "Literally the letters, the words just start moving so hopefully this surgery fixes that and i can start to read."

Brandi says she expects to be a new person soon and return to the old hobbies she loves.

Dr. Curry says he's confident with her age and the location of the seizures that Brandi should soon be seizure free.