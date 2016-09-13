Your Healthy Family: Flu shot 2016 recommendations

It’s that time of year when you may have gotten that call from your doctor’s office letting you know this year’s flu shot is available. When it comes to getting the flu shot many people wonder if you should you wait until closer to winter?

Dr. Ian Tullberg, the Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial says "I always recommend getting it early, this last flu season lasted a really long time, longer than we imagined, but the earlier the better is the key with shots."

If you do get the flu shot early in the season, is there a booster you can get later in the season? Dr. Tullberg says, "There is no booster. You should roll with the punches see what you get. You just have to hope you immune systems lasts and still take the proper precautions. Wear a mask if you’re around someone that is coughing, wash your hands a lot, try to eat healthy, exercise, all the good stuff you should do all the time."

There is bad news for the little ones this flu season if they enjoyed avoiding the stick of a needle last year and used the FluMist says Dr. Tullberg. "One big key to note this year, is the FluMist is no longer recommended by the CDC. The effectiveness is next to nothing so manufacturers are going back trying to find out why that is the case. When they first started it was as effective as a shot but not any more, which is kind of sad for some kids."

Dr. Tullberg says he doubts the mist will be offered this year at any clinics, but if for some reason you are presented with the flu mist as an option Dr. Tullberg says stay away from it. If you have any questions about the flu shot this year, follow up with your doctor.