Your Healthy Family: New study shows alternative medicines and treatments effective in treating pain

When it comes to addiction to pain medication and opioids, as we reported earlier this week, doctors at UCHealth Memorial began addressing the issue 6 months ago by coming up with new policies and procedures when it comes to treating pain and prescribing painkillers in the emergency room.

Dr. Sean Donahue, an Emergency Room Physician and the Director of Operations at UCHealth Memorial’s E.R. says "We can offer safer alternatives that can be a simple as ice, massage, heat, all the way up to different anti inflammatory drugs or different non anti inflammatory drugs, but the goal would be if a person doesn't need a strong pain medication for pain that we try to avoid."

This week, a new study was released by The Mayo Clinic. The Mayo Clinic research reviewed data from more than one hundred studies on 7 popular complementary medicine approaches including; yoga, acupuncture, massage therapy, relaxation and tai chi while focusing on five common types of pain - back pain, fibromyalgia, arthritic knee pain, neck pain and migraine.

The strongest evidence suggests acupuncture and yoga may help relieve back pain; acupuncture and tai chi may be useful for arthritic knee pain, massage therapy may curb neck pain, and relaxation techniques may ease migraine pain.

Dr. Kellie Kirksey of the Cleveland Clinic says "Your breath is your healer. Movement is your healer. Food is your medicine and your mind is your greatest tool to take you out of whatever challenge you're in, and there are a multitude of options available to you that have nothing to do with a prescription pad."

Dr. Donahue adds "The best thing you can do is let your body heal itself, pain is part of the human condition."

If you're interested in trying an alternative therapy, remember it's important to find a licensed practitioner in your area. If you have any questions as always, follow up with your doctor.