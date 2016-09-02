Your Healthy Family: Signs of bullying in your kids

Research that shows the emotional and physical impact of bullying on kids can last for years. No parent wants to learn that their child is being bullied, but knowing there is a problem is the first step towards solving it.

Dr. Tatiana Falcone with Cleveland Clinic says, "Sometimes it takes so much of the bullying for the kid to ask for help. Even to their friends or even to an adult, so it's important to open all lines of communication so the children feel that they're able to ask for help when they need it.”

Doctors say that kids who are bullied in the first 8 years of life are more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. They are also more likely to suffer from obesity, heart conditions and high cholesterol as adults. Doctor falcone says parents need to take note if their child displays a sudden change in behavior or seemingly overnight stops enjoying sports or activities that they used to like.

Other changes to look out for include a sudden drop in grades or if a child stops participating in social activities with their friends. Doctors also say bullying can present an immediate danger.

Research has shown a strong association between kids who are bullied and thoughts of suicide. Because children are very impulsive and sometimes parents don't hear about bullying until their child is in the emergency room after they've attempted suicide, because that's the first time they will say something about it.

Dr. Falcone has a few suggestions of signs to be on the lookout for. "Anytime that your kid is making any comment that sounds like hopeless, like, 'I don't want to be here anymore,' 'nothing is worth it anymore,' 'life doesn't matter', or like they're making comments like, 'I don't know what's going to happen in the future,' take those comments very seriously."

Finally if you suspect your child might have thoughts of suicide, go through your house and hide any items that might pose danger if you have fire arms make sure that they are secured same goes for medications and look into professional help as soon as possible.