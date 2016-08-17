Your Healthy Family: Jenny Arthur Olympic weightlifter and hospital volunteer

The Olympics often come down to the glory of a medal, or not. However, If you know any of our local Olympians who live and train in Colorado Springs, you likely know the qualities that give these athletes the ability to compete in the games, makes them winners on many levels.

Many of these athletes as they live and train in our city also leave a lasting impression outside of the Olympic Training Center, like weight lifter Jenny Arthur. UCHealth Memorial hospital talked with Jenny, about the time she spent away from the training center, volunteering at the hospital, and how it keeps her balanced as person.

Jenny says, “We play games do puzzles, and read to get their minds off of what they are dealing with. I like for them to know that they have a friend in me. They ask me questions like 'what do you do?' and when i tell them they say 'you're training for the Olympics?’ I'm competing at the 2016 games in Olympic weightlifting. The day I found out I qualified for the games, all I could do was cry, it was a dream come true literally. You have to be focused everyday, you have to be determined, sometimes you don't feel like training, but you have to do the things it takes to reach the next level. My goal at the games is to reach the podium, I want to show people it's possible to reach your goals as long as you stay focused. It's a huge blessing, you think about competing on this bigger platform, it's a dream come true. I also love helping others, it's a very powerful experience for me it's all about giving back, it's a huge blessing the position I'm in."

Jenny didn’t reach her goal of the podium this time around, finishing 6th in her weight class, lifting her personal best and setting an American record in the process. You can be sure the kids she's worked at UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs are as proud of Jenny as they can be, medal or not.

If you’re interested in showing Olympian like qualities yourself and would like to learn more about volunteering at UCHealth Memorial, just head to their website www.UCHealth.org and click on the volunteers link at the bottom of the page.