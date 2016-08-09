Your Healthy Family: Justin Boley inspires others everyday

As the flame made it’s way from the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs to downtown Friday leading up to the opening ceremonies in Rio, it was joined by a special patient past Memorial Hospital, as part of UCHealth’s Moments to Shine program.

When you’re facing a terminal diagnosis, a moment to shine can be exactly what the doctor ordered, which is the situation 24 year old Justin Boley faces on a daily basis. If you talk with Justin, you can't help but notice a winning attitude.

"Life is surprisingly going pretty well I really, life I'm just trying to make the most of it." he says with a smile. We first met Justin about year ago in "your healthy family." he was deep in his fight with glio-blastoma a terminal form of brain cancer. His optimistic attitude along with a new device called the optune was slowing down this devastating and aggressive form of cancer.

A year ago Justin told us "i wear it a lot! Almost 100 percent of the time." His goal since being diagnosed has been to live life to the fullest and inspire and give hope to others. Justin says

"I have traveled to Australia, that has been my favorite moment. It was so amazing I got to visit kangaroos and koala's. I also went skydiving and that was pretty amazing, I tried surfing as well, that didn't go so well, (laughs) but it's alright I'm glad I tried it."

As for the torch run in Colorado Springs, Justin never dreamed of being any part of the Olympic experience. "It is quite an honor (to be asked), it was very unexpected and I am very very happy to do it"

Olympic athletes are inspiring and in Rio we will witness gold medal moments earned through preparation and training here in Colorado Springs. Each triumph driven by the Olympic spirit.

As the games happen in Rio, Justin is now facing the longest of odds in his fight for his life. His initial tumor deep in his brain is gone, but the cancer cells have now spread to his spinal fluid and new tumors are growing. But Justin is still living life, and fighting with the same spirit that burns in each Olympian. He says "If you have any kind of terminal illness or something wrong with you, you can't focus on that, you have to focus on your survival and living the best life that you possibly can. Just don't give up ever, and live your life to the fullest."