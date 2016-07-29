Pueblo residents ready to play Powerball

If you haven't already, now's the time to buy a Powerball ticket. Tomorrow is the big day, and this Powerball Jackpot is projected to break $570 million.

At $478 million it's already one of the biggest Powerball Jackpots to date, and according to the Colorado Lottery there's already close to $1 million dollars in lottery sales here in Colorado.

"This is the fifth largest Powerball Jackpot and the eighth largest jackpot across all games," said Jackpot Games Manager Jay Sisson, "so it's a big jackpot."

Both residents and Colorado Lottery employees say they wouldn't mind a win here in Colorado.

"We always hope there's a winner from Colorado," Sisson continued. "That's great for our sales. We've only had two winners in Powerball since joining the game."

For only two dollars, locals are more than willing to take their chances.

"I keep saying maybe this time, maybe this time," said Pueblo resident Christina Espinoza. "It's the chance you take."

At the end of the day, a portion of every dollar comes back to Colorado.

"For every dollar that's played in Powerball, 24 cents comes back to the state of Colorado in the form of proceeds for outdoor Colorado, wildlife and conservation trust funds," Sisson added.

No matter the motive, everyone knows how they'll spend their millions.

"Retire," Pueblo resident Lindsey Heath said, "and pay off bills and support my kids."

"First things first, I'm going to buy me a car," Espinoza said. "Buy all my kids a car and take care of everybody else."

Tickets sales stop tomorrow at 7:30 PM, but be sure to buy your ticket soon because lines will be at their worst tomorrow from 5 to 7 PM.