Your Healthy Family: The importance of managing stress

The job of the President of the United States is often cited as the most stressful job that a person can have.

And even for those of us who aren’t the president, it’s easy to feel as though our daily stress is on-par with that of the commander-in-chief.

Stress is the enemy of wellness

According to Cleveland Clinic Wellness expert Michael Roizen, M.D., when it comes to our wellness, stress is our biggest enemy.

“It decreases your memory, it increases your risk of infections and cancer,” said Dr. Roizen. ”It increases your risk of all of the common, heart disease, stroke, memory loss, kidney failure, diseases that are associated with arterial aging, so it is the greatest ager we know of.”

Causes of stress

Dr. Roizen said stress is a common factor in people’s lives and that there are several life stressors that can really take a toll on a person’s aging.

Life events such as dealing with the death of a loved one, moving, divorce, and taking a new job are among them.

Another type of stress that ages us is the result of nagging unfinished tasks, such as a paper that needs to be written or a project that is looming at work.

Dr. Roizen said human beings are equipped with the stress reaction going back to primitive days when the response to stress was based on the choice of ‘fight or flight.’

Dealing with it

Dr. Roizen said for most everyday stressors that folks face today, it’s best to find a way to deal with the problem to make the stress go away in an effort to ward off accelerated aging.

“You’ve got to get a plan to deal with it, and that, by dealing with it, you help yourself,” said Dr. Roizen. “So the most important way of doing, is doing the unfinished tasks, dealing with the issue.”

Another way to deal with stress includes the use of meditation. Dr. Roizen recommends that folks find five minutes, once in the morning and once in the evening, to commit to meditation each day.