City Councilman proposes mandatory trash pick up

Some City Council Members say it's time to pick up Pueblo.

The Pueblo City Council President told News 5, officials have been discussing this problem for roughly 20 years.

Councilman Larry Atencio is proposing mandatory trash collection for all property owners.

For now, the rule is renters and homeowners have to keep their yards clean, which can include paying a trash service.

If they don't, residents can face a fine.

Still, trash is piling up especially in areas where paying for pick-up could be a hardship.

"If landlords don't include trash services in one of the services they get when they pay their rent, more than likely they're not going to initiate that themselves because it costs extra money," said Pueblo City Council President Steve Nawrocki.

This new mandatory trash collection would require all property owners to pay for some form of trash collection service.

However, City Council is still unsure if they have the authority to make people pay for trash services.

They're waiting on word from the City Attorney.