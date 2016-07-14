Your Healthy Family: Dental Remineralization

Remineralization is a newer dental technique that aims to help patients avoid having large cavities filled. Dr. Fred Guerra with Guerra Dental in Colorado Springs says "Often times someone comes in and we see slight decay between teeth, right where the floss slips through the teeth, the contact areas. Today the model in dentistry is to try and get the teeth to remineralize. In other words the softness that his happening on the tooth and creating a cavity right between the teeth, we want to try and reverse that process."

It used to be when it came to treating this slight decay between teeth sealants or eventual fillings were in order, but those treatments usually come with pitfalls says Dr. Guerra. "We know that when we place a filling in someone's mouth, the odds are that filling will eventually need to be replaced down the road, and it's usually only going to get larger."

Remineralization can be especially important for young kids but Dr. Guerra says he sees the process bring success in a wide range of patients from teenagers to 80 year olds. "Often times your dentist can provide you with prescription medications like a high concentration fluoride, or they have a high concentration mouth rinse, or they may give you a prescription for certain kinds of chewing gum that have a high concentration of Xylitol in them, which is very beneficial to stopping that decay process"

Catching these decay problems earlier is the key for remineralization to be effective and for that to happen, make sure you are seeing your dentist twice a year to get those teeth cleaned. If you have any questions about remineralization follow up with your dentist.