Wall that Heals opens in Pueblo

A traveling Vietnam War Memorial is now open to the public in Pueblo. It's known as the Wall that Heals.

The memorial honors Americans who lost their lives in the Vietnam War, many of those from here in southern Colorado.

A local veteran told News 5 he felt the wall helped him connect with his family.

"My daughters never seen the wall, so we brought her and my grand kids out," said Veteran Ray Burn Hartky.

"My grandson over there, as soon as he's out of high school, he's going to join the Marine Corps," he continued. "He definitely wanted to come, so we brought him out."

Opening ceremonies took place this morning at Roselawn Cemetery.

The wall is open through the weekend with closing ceremonies scheduled for Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

The memorial heads next to Pennsylvania.