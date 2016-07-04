Your Healthy Family: Fireworks safety

As we head into this 4th of July holiday weekend Dr. Ian Tullburg Urgent Care Medical Director with UCHealth Memorial Hospital tells me he's hoping they won't see too many injuries related to fireworks over the holiday. When it comes to 4th of July fun a little bit of common sense and caution can go along way to keeping you safe.

Dr. Tullberg says "Number one, we all know fireworks are fun, we have all been young and not the smartest people in the world, but stay away from them. There are plenty of firework displays out there put on by people who know what they are doing. There are reasons why they have paramedics and firemen out there because you can have some very serious problems and injuries from fireworks."

This week the the U-S Consumer Product Safety Commission held its annual fireworks safety demonstration on the national mall. It’s an effort to drive home the point in a very visual way, of many of the situations that commonly, and severely injure or even kill Americans every year. Dr. Tullburg says you don't have to be playing with the big boy fireworks to get hurt. "Sparklers can even be ridiculously dangerous, people like to fling them all around and if you get a spark in your eye you can cause some significant problems there. Even regular sparklers, and bottle rockets, the best idea is to just stay away from them."

Finally if you do use fireworks remember all fireworks are illegal in the city limits of Colorado Springs but if you live in El Paso County or a city that does allow them on the 4th like Pueblo, Dr. Tullberg says use extreme caution so that hopefully you’re not visiting him in the Urgent Care here's to safe 4th of July holiday.