Your Healthy Family: Protecting Eyes from UV

It’s well known that UV rays from the sun lead to skin cancer and melanoma but they can also have an effect on your eyes.

Dr. Marcus Meyer with ABBA Eye Care in Colorado Springs explains that UV rays come in 3 different forms. "There are 3 different types of ultraviolet light. There is UV-A the A stands for aging. That ultraviolet light causes aging of your skin. Then there is UV-B, the B stands for burning, that is what gives you a sunburn. Ultraviolet C never gets through the ozone layer it's filtered out, some of the B is also, so you’re really getting A and B that gets to your body and affects you."

Sunscreen and protective clothing will help you guard your skin from UV-A and UV-B rays but what about your eyes? Dr. Meyer says "Sunglasses will filter UV-A and B. The ultraviolet light, the A and the B doesn't get to the back to the retina, but it gets to the front of the eye and it will burn the cornea. That is why a lot of times when people go skiing and they come back and if they didn't wear sunglasses the whole front of their eye is red and burnt. That burn affects the front of the eye and it can get into the lens of the eye and cause some cataracts "

The difference between expensive and inexpensive sunglasses isn't how well they protect you from UV rays says Dr. Meyer. "Most sunglasses have a blocker in them for A and for B. Some filter out more, but when you invest in a good quality pair of sunglasses, Oakley, Maui Jim, Ray-Bans, not only do you get the UV filtering but you pay for the optics you’re looking through. Some of those inexpensive sunglasses you look through them and the optics are not very good at all and that's what you’re paying for."

The real other difference between the 5 dollar gas station glasses and the ray bans or a pair of Oakley sunglasses is the amount of heartburn you get when you break them or lose them but remember both will protect your eyes from the sun the same.