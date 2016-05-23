Your Healthy Family: New Teen Driving Fatality Study

There are new alarming numbers from a new study of teens involved in fatal car accidents. The day a teenager gets his or her driver's license is one of the best days in a teen's life. It's also one of the most worrisome for parents and for good reason. But there are things parents can do to foster good driving habits before teens are behind the wheel on their own.

Kate Carr with Safe Kids Worldwide says "Our sons and daughters are dying in car crashes at an alarming rate." Safe Kids Worldwide reports six teenagers are killed each day in a motor vehicle crash. In almost half of those accidents the victims are not wearing seatbelts.

A new 'Safe Kids' survey of nearly 800 teens and their parents finds teenagers would be far more likely to buckle up if mom or dad made it a family rule. Kids in families with established rules and agreements about safe driving are 10-times less likely to speed, text while driving, drink and drive or not wear seatbelts. Carr says "It's not enough to have an informal discussion. You need to have a formal agreement. You have to enforce it, and you have to model good behavior."

Most surveyed teens said their best driving experiences are when their parents are passengers, suggesting it's moms and dads who are in the driver's seat even if it's not their foot on the accelerator.

Three-quarters of teenagers who die in car accidents are young men but it's important to emphasize the importance of safety to behind the wheel to all teen drivers.