Your Healthy Family: Hepatitis C Cure

May is Hepatitis Awareness Month, and News 5 is following up on a story first brought to you a year ago about a Colorado Springs woman battling hepatitis C while her family was working to raise awareness of the disease. We’re happy to report that Carleen McGuffey is completely cured and has joined the fight to raise awareness.

"After I received my treatment and was cured, I absolutely felt a difference in my day-to-day life as far as my ability to work and get up and go,” McGuffey said. “I used to require a nap every day, and I don't have to take naps anymore. I feel a lot better."

Her improvement is not only physical. "Mentally, I'm encouraged because I don't have this disease hanging over me, so that's been helpful in terms of emotional wellbeing that comes along with knowing you don't have a potentially life-threatening disease, and so it's changed my life."

Carleen’s improvement has also impacted other members of her family. “It used to be that my family took care of me for a long time. I was sick, and my family stepped up and served me generously and took care of me,” she said. “since I have been cured, I have been able to give back to my family and offer this opportunity to learn about service and connecting with the community."

A nonprofit was formed by the McGuffeys, and mountains have been climbed. "This nonprofit foundation was started by my husband when I got really sick he noticed there was a lack of resources for people with hep C and frustrated about it so he contacted the American Liver Foundation and partnered with them. He started climbing mountains to raise awareness and then both my sons got on-board, and they have climbed over 20 14ers to raise awareness for hep C.”

As part of Hepatitis Awareness Month, Carleen has been helping to facilitate free hepatitis testing in Colorado Springs. “We have partnered with Mission Medical to serve the community. On Thursdays we offer free hepatitis C testing. It's a rapid test, and results come in 20 minutes. It's very accurate, it's very confidential. It's open to the public at Mission Medical on Lasalle every Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It's an exciting time for people with hepatitis C the old regiment was very difficult and it had a poor cure rate and it was hard to tolerate. That's why we want to get the word out, it's a good time to get tested because there is indeed a cure."

Carleen wants everyone to know Thursday, May 19th is National Hepatitis Testing Day.