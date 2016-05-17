Your Healthy Family: Stroke Time Management

The symptoms of a stroke can be easily remembered by knowing "BE FAST". BE is for balance, and eye vision. FAST stands for facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties, time to call 911.

Dr. Janice miller a stroke trained neurologist with UCHealth Memorial says “1.9 Million brain cells that die every minute before a stroke is treated and circulation is reestablished. That is why we try to treat a patient as quickly and safely as possible. The goal is to reverse deficits and give the patient a chance of going home."

At UCHealth Memorial if you present with stroke symptoms you will be seen by a neurologist anytime even if they are not at the hospital you are. "We have 24/7 coverage by a stroke trained neurologist and you will meet us in person or via a tele-stroke robot. A tele-stroke robot is technology that lets us from our office or home, even at 2 in the morning, to talk to and examine a patient and partner with the team at the emergency room and finish the exam," says Dr. Miller.

Miller adds there are several risk factors that can lead to a stroke that include "high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, atrial fibrillation, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, obstructive sleep apnea and abusive drugs like cocaine and methamphetamines."