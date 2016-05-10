Your Healthy Family: Hip Replacement Table

More than 300-thousand hip replacements are done every year in the United States. Most patients are between the ages of 50 and 80 and over the last 10 years there has been a revolution in how the surgery is done that centers on the operating room table.

The oddly configured operating room table is making life easier for surgeons performing hip replacement surgery. “It's really changed the way we've been able to do hip replacements from the front." says orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jared Roberts who only uses the front or anterior approach to hip replacement because less muscle is disturbed during the surgery surgery.

On this new O.R. table the patient's feet are put in special boots affixed to the table, then during the surgery the leg can be moved into exactly the right position for the replacement says Dr. Roberts. "You can twist and turn the leg. When you do it from the other way, the posterior approach, somebody is turning the leg, twisting the leg where this allows the table to twist it, turn it, get in and out of it."

Dr. Roberts also says the anterior approach improves the view of the hip ball and socket and he can take x-rays during the procedure, making adjustments as he goes to insure proper placement of the device. "Recovery from anterior vs posterior is similar regarding getting out of the hospital, a day or two for the anterior approach. Usually 2 days to 3 days for the posterior approach, on average."

When do you know that hip replacement is something that may be right for you? Dr. Roberts points to these signs. “Quality of life, pain and limitations. Basically, when you don't do things you want to do because of hip pain."

If hip replacement is something you’re considering make sure to consult with your doctor.