Your Healthy Family: Proper Hand Washing

Thursday May 5th is World Hand Hygiene Day, and while hand washing may seem like something we should all know how to do correctly it's easy to get in the habit of taking shortcuts or even skipping it all together when we get busy. However, washing your hands frequently and correctly is the easiest and most cost effective thing you can do on a daily basis to stay healthy.

Phyllis Woods is the Manager of Infection Prevention at UCHealth Memorial and she says "It's the single most important entity in controlling infections in health care. It's a very important that everybody washes their hands the prescribed amount of time. We here at UCHealth use the CDC's recommendation of at least 15 seconds, and however you get to 15 seconds is fine. Some people sing their ABC's twice, some people do Zippidy Do Da, we don't care as long as you do a minimum of 15 seconds, you’re golden."

After you scrub for 15 seconds, make sure to turning off the water with a clean towel so you can keep your hands clean. Alcohol based hand sanitizers can also be very effective unless your hands are visibly soiled. "Now if you hands are visibly soiled you should always wash with soap and water, because you can overcome the antiseptic with too much bio-burden. For routine situations when you don't have that excess bio-burden on your hands you can use alcohol gel or hand sanitizer, they are very effective and quick.”