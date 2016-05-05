Your Healthy Family: BB-8 Hospital Visit

On “May the 4th Be With You Day” also known as Star Wars day a special visitor rolled into UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs to brighten the day of young patients. It's not a galaxy far far away, but that's where the troubles of these young patients seem to go as BB-8 shows up.

Jan Goerzen is in marketing and events with Sphero, the company that makes the remote-controlled toy version of BB-8. “it's really fun to see people's face light up when they see BB-8, he's an adorable little buddy and brings a lot of life to people” she says.

The toy version of the the fictional droid has been a massive success for the Colorado business. “Sphero is based in boulder, we are founded there and growing and it's really amazing to give back to our local community" Goerzen adds.

The toy is easily controlled through an app on a smartphone or tablet and you don't need Jedi powers to control it. The therapeutic benefits for these young patients is visible as they seem to be transported for a short time away from their hospital reality.

Krysta Browning is a Child Life Specialist with UCHealth Memorial, and says "It's huge seeing these kids break into a smile in the midst of these hard circumstances, bringing the kids joy and activity is a huge part of their healing not only physically but psychologically and emotionally."

The staff at Memorial Hospital is always looking for fun and creative ways to engage their young patients, not just on Star Wars Day, because the power of a smile can go along way toward improving their health.