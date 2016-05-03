Your Healthy Family: Warfit training exercise

News 5 got a unique, behind-the-scenes look in the emergency room of UCHealth Memorial who partnered with Peterson Air Force Base for a training exercise called “Warfit,” a mass casualty and hazmat emergency simulation.

Johannes Winfrey, a ER nurse at UCHealth Memorial, is the Hazmat Incident Commander. Winfrey said a hazmat scenario like the one they’re training for, covers an enormous scope of possible variables.

"The incident is [Peterson] had a drone carrying explosive device and a chemical called sodium hydroxide explode over their parade field injuring a total of about 30 patients, that range in injuries from minors burns from the chemicals to shrapnel wounds from the drone itself."

"Our purpose today is to test coordination of EMS services, or decon teams here at the hospital and our triage capabilities and to stress the system to see where it breaks," Dr. Paul Reckard, UCHealth Memorial Trauma Director, said. "This hospital sees over 100,000 patients a year in the ER so we are running at a high volume all the time anyway, but this kind of an incident would put a stress on all aspects, of protecting the providers from the contaminated patients so they can continue to take care of patients. "

"For the installation and agencies like AMR, and Memorial hospital to work together on a disaster scenario is a winning situation for our community as well as our military installation's personnel,” Jeff Bohn, of the 21st Space Wing at Peterson added.