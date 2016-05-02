Your Healthy Family: Importance of RX Drug Drop Off

It’s very important to know what medications you have in your home. It’s also important to know if they should be disposed of or not and if you dispose of them make sure you you do it correctly. From time to time local authorities will organize prescription drug drop offs so you can get rid of medication properly.

Since 1999 deaths from abuse of opioid narcotics has quadrupled. Many of the people who abuse prescription drugs get them from people who legitimately acquired them in the first place. It’s one of three big reasons to not keep prescription medications around your home once you finished with them, says Chris Martin who is the pharmacy manager at UCHealth Memorial. “There are three main concerns really, one if you have children around the house curious children can get into medication and medication that may be safe for you as an adult could be lethal for a child. Second is the potential for abuse particularly of pain medications and third is to make sure we are disposing of medications in an environmentally sound manner."

Medication in water supply is becoming more of a problem these days so disposing of medicine down the sink or toilet is a no go. Throwing them in the garbage is also not a good idea because the drugs and can still find their way into the water supply. Expired medication should also be disposed off properly. If you take them they may not be as effective and they can still get into the hands of kids or abusers.