Your Healthy Family: Migraines

They may be the worst kind of headache there is, the migraine and if you deal with them you know that are no picnic. The symptoms can be debilitating, and last for days. If you seek help, you may consider starting with your eye doctor. Marcus Meyer is with ABBA Eye care in Colorado Springs, "When you have a migraine headache we are always looking at what causes the migraine. It could be a visual problem because sometime people have issues that can cause or stimulate a migraine headache."

One tool Dr. Meyer has at his disposal is a visual field test which is a lot less expensive than an M.R.I. says Dr. Meyer. "When a person has a tumor or something that is dysfunctional in the brain it grows and pinches off the neurons that are almost like little extension cords in your head, it pinches those off so they don't communicate as well, and you can actually see where the field of vision is lost."

If your eye doctor believes that a tumor is the cause of your vision loss or your migraines, then a referral to a neurologist would be in order to determine the best course of action to treat the tumor.

Bottom line if you’re having headaches regularly of any kind remember your eye doctor could be a great place to start as you seek relief.