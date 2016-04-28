Your Healthy Family: Zika Victim Speaks

So far nearly 400 suspected cases of Zika have been reported in the U.S. According to the C-D-C. All cases in the United States have been travel related. Now as federal and state health agencies brace for mosquito season and the potential for local transmission, one victim of Zika is sharing his story.

Kevin McGinnis had just returned from Brazil last summer, a day earlier than his wife and kids. “I came back and was kind of achy, my back was hurting, and I didn't feel right." When Kevin went to get them at the airport the next day the symptoms were persisting. "We're driving back from the airport, and my wife looks at my arm and is like 'what's those red dots on your arm?'."

Then during the drive home, the dots spread. "I got home and I pulled up my shirt and it's like, covered. Then I freaked out, whoa. What's this? Then my wife looked at it and said ‘you've got Zika’." Zika was something he had never heard of until then but his wife had recently learned about the virus spreading through her native Brazil and neighboring countries.

McGinnis said his symptoms were painless and over quickly. "For me it was a non-event. Seriously. The cold I have now is worse than that." But soon Kevin saw the headlines and heard about the risk for pregnant women and their babies and noticed individual states were tracking the data. "For the general public, I don't think it's a big deal. But absolutely when you see what's it’s doing to babies and pregnant women. Yeah, that's a big deal." He hopes the public will pay attention but not panic. He and his family are planning to return to Brazil again this year. "We'll probably use more bug spray than we have in the past. Other than that, no other precautions. We don't have any reservations about going again."

The centers for disease control have lots of information on their website, including prevention suggestions at CDC.gov/zika.