Your Healthy Family: Teen Depression and Stomach Cancer Risks

Breaking down two new studies, first if you’re dealing with a troubled teen and antidepressants are not an option a new study finds behavioral therapy can be an effective way to treat depressed teens who choose not to take anti-depressants. Some medications have been linked to suicidal thoughts in youth and about half of teens who are offered anti-depressants decline them or their parents don't view them as a treatment of choice researchers found therapy reduced depression and lowered the risk of psychiatric hospitalization.

There is also a new report that links alcohol, processed meats and excess weight to cancers that develop in the stomach. Data from 17-million adults showed having three or more drinks every day increased the risk of stomach cancer, especially in men, and people who smoke. Stomach cancer risk also rose 18 percent, for every 50 grams of processed meats eaten each day that is about the equivalent of one hot dog.

Researchers say obesity also plays a significant role in stomach cancer, making it the 11th type of cancer, linked to excess body fat.