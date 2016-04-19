Your Healthy Family: Free Pedometers at Sky Sox Game Tonight April 19th

Colorado Springs Sky Sox and UCHealth are teaming up to "Walk the Sox" as part of a new program is designed to encourage fans to walk as part of a healthy lifestyle

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox and UCHealth have joined forces to promote walking as part of a healthy lifestyle by tracking the number of walks and the distance walked by the Sky Sox during the 2016 Season. Walking is a great way to get the physical activity needed to improve overall health.

UCHealth will be handing out free pedometers at Security Service Field on Tuesday, April 19. Fans can keep track of their own steps throughout the season as well as keeping tabs on their favorite team. UCHealth also partnered with the Colorado Rockies for a “Walk the Rockies” program.

How the program will work: UCHealth and the Sky Sox are tracking the distance and the number of walks the team earns throughout the season.

During each home game, the number of walks earned and the distance traveled as a team will be updated and announced during the game.

The program will culminate with an end-of-season community walk prior to a Sky Sox home game. A card encouraging fans to track their steps for better overall health will be included with the pedometers.

