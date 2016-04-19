Your Healthy Family: Weight Loss in your 70's

Weight loss stories are not uncommon and can happen anytime someone combines healthy eating with exercise. However, weight loss stories rarely come at the of 70, which is when Clyde Mock decided he was ready for a change. Compared to his driver’s license photo taken years ago, Clyde Mock looks remarkably different today. "Every year my weight just kept going up and finally at 243 I decided I had to do something” says Mock.

As part of a lifelong battle with his weight, Clyde turned to the folks at the Metabolic Research Center of Colorado Springs, where with the help of a wellness coach and mentor, his education began. For healthy eating, knowledge is key. "We weigh everything, for example I eat 6 oz of proteins at each meal, 8 oz of veggies, 4 oz of cooked veggies and some type of fruit for carbs."

Now a year and half later Clyde has lost nearly 100 pounds, and his success has become part of a national campaign for Metabolic Research Center. "It's unbelievable I never figured that I would get down to the weight I am now,"

He is now off medication for cholesterol and heart burn and his doctor could not be happier. “He said your body is actually thanking you for losing all that weight." Clyde’s wife has joined him on his weight loss journey. In August they will celebrate 50 years of marriage, and if they wanted to could wear the clothes they took their vows in. "I fit in my suit and my wife fits in her wedding dress now."

Healthy eating and exercise have been the keys to his success. For Clyde it was the folks at Metabolic Research that helped him dial into the most important key of all when it comes to weight loss. "You have to be committed to changing how you eat, it's a lifestyle change it's not just something you do and you lose the weight then you go back to what you were doing, if you don't change you will go back." says Clyde.

Healthy eating combined with exercise will always bring you positive results no matter where or how you can tap into those things, and it doesn't have to cost money, but if you are looking for help Metabolic Research Center is one of the many places you can turn to. Cost will vary depending on the level of help you're looking for, and a consultation is always free.