Your Healthy Family: Adolescent Obesity Risks

As the weather is getting warmer and there's more chances to get outside and exercise it may be more important than ever to get your kids active anyway you can, especially adolescents who carry extra weight.

Researchers in Israel found adolescents carrying extra weight may have an increased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease or any other number of causes. The study looked at body mass index data from more than two million older teens.

Those kids who fell between the 50th and 74th B.M.I. percentiles, which is within the normal range were more likely to die within 40 years from a variety of issues, more than those in the lower 25Th to 49th percentiles of the body mass index.

Remember you should always consult your doctor before you begin any serious exercise program no matter your age.