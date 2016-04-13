Your Healthy Family: Therapy seal robot helps seniors

Would you ever imagine that a robotic seal could help seniors dealing with with Alzheimer's and dementia?

Her name is Evie, and she is a welcome newcomer to the staff and residents at the Legend Senior Living facility at Capital Ridge.

Evie is an advanced piece of machinery equipped with video cameras in her eyes, thousands of sensors, and 32 gigabytes of memory all wrapped up in furry, cuddly bliss.

“She's a tool in a bucket of many tools that we can use to help the residents," Life Enrichment Coordinator Nicole Wheeler said.

Studies show that a treatment session with Evie can have significant therapeutic effects, including possible a decrease in the amount of medication residents take for anxiety, depression, and aggressive behavior. She can also specifically help Alzheimer’s patients in unique ways.

“(Evie) can help create new pathways for learning and remembering. There is no cure for this disease, but there are opportunities to make life better for each one of those people who are affected by it," Marla Lopeman, Legend Senior Living's Senior Vice President of Sales, said. "Evie certainly does that for us."