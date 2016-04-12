Your Healthy Family: New Zika Concerns

There's a new study out today that claims the zika virus may be more dangerous than scientists first thought. The study links zika to an auto-immune condition in adults, with similar symptoms as multiple sclerosis. Researchers say patients reported neurological problems including trouble with motor skills, vision and memory. Zika's big concern so far has been it's link to the fetal brain disorder, "micro-cephaly", and temporary paralysis.

While there have been no mosquito transmitted cases of zika in Colorado there have been two imported cases reported so far. It's something health officials here are keeping a close eye on. Florida leads the continental U.S. in number of “imported” zika infections with 87. Florida is also where mosquitoes are thick in the summer months and concerns are growing there by the day. Dr. Mario Stevenson with University of Miami Medical School says “Every day that we delay there are more infections, there are more transmissions to the unborn child and more cases of microcephaly and that we can't live with."

This week the Obama administration announced it's dedicating 589-million dollars to try and contain the zika virus.