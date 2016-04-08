Your Healthy Family: Healthy Eating at Ballpark

It’s baseball season and many of us will begin frequenting the ballpark and that can mean trouble if you’re trying to manage a healthy diet. There are ways to eat healthy at the ballpark while taking in our national pastime.

David Egerdahl is a registered dietician and nutritionist with Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs and say’s all it takes is a little planning ahead, as many stadiums now offer healthy options. "It seems like the ballparks are getting a little more health conscious they are starting to offer salads you can always find a grilled chicken instead of a hotdog if your wanting something more lean, if you’re going to do fries or nachos try to share one order with a friend to try and distribute those calories to everybody ."

Eating healthy is not’t always about depriving yourself sometimes it’s about eating smarter. Egerdahl recommends ordering the child size meal which would give you a smaller portion. Food at the stadium is not’t just about watching what you eat, but also keeping a close eye on the calories you’re getting in your beverages. "This is a tricky one because a lot for the food at the ballpark is salty and it's going to make you thirsty, so first being aware if your going to eat salty food you’re going to get thirsty, so maybe you have a small a small soda and they cut yourself off, of have a beer then cut yourself off so switching to water at some point. You want to have alcohol in moderation so anything past two drinks is going to impair you so be aware of that. In terms of calories, a beer is about 150 calories, in soda it’s about the same 150 calories but those are coming from sugar. Both of them are not the best, if you’re trying to control your weight. Alcohol in moderation is fine, but soda is a tough one to moderate because there is no real healthy amount of sugar."

Finally check the policy at the stadium, some may allow you to bring in your own snacks or beverages and some stadiums may allow fans to bring in water and certain small food items.