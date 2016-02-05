Brie Groves is an award winning journalist who joined News 5 in February 2016. You'll see her weekday mornings co-hosting News 5 Today and anchoring our noon newscasts.

She left her morning anchor job in Green Bay, Wisconsin for the sunshine and milder winters of her home state. Brie was born and raised in Colorado and is excited to be back bringing you the news from familiar ground.

Brie earned her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Technical Communication from Colorado State University in Fort Collins. While at CSU, she anchored, reported and produced newscasts for CTV News, the campus television station. Before joining the News 5 team, Brie spent 5 years in the Midwest as a anchor, reporter and producer. While there, she met her husband who is an avid Packers fan. Brie's still working to change his wardrobe from green and gold to blue and orange.

Brie enjoys meeting new people and connecting with the community, so reach out to her at bgroves@koaa.com with any ideas or suggestions or follow her on Twitter or Facebook for the latest news.

Facebook: Brie Groves

Twitter: @Brie_KOAA