Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter came to News 5 in December 2015 from Northern Michigan where she forecasted for winter weather, lake effect, and severe weather.

She is originally from Ohio and received her Bachelor's Degree in Geography and Climatology from Kent State University. She worked in the Tupelo, Mississppi market while earning her Masters Degree in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University. During school she also had two thesis projects published and was able to go on a storm chasing trip to see severe weather first hand.

Jessica loves to travel, read, and explore the outdoors. She is hoping to do all three here in Colorado.

Facebook: Jessica Van Meter

Twitter: @JessicaV_WX