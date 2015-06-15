Penrose Park and Recreation District awarded grant money for playground renovations

UPDATE:

Dr Pepper Snapple and national non-profit KaBOOM! awarded the Penrose Park and Recreation District a $15,000 Let’s Play Community Construction Grant that will be used to build a new children’s playground at Penrose Park.

The grant is part of Let’s Play, a community partnership led by Dr Pepper Snapple to get kids and families active nationwide. Unstructured, child-directed play has proven to help kids develop physically, emotionally, socially and intellectually, yet today’s kids have less time and fewer opportunities to play than any previous generation.

“This is a wonderful gift for our park and the community of Penrose,” said Patrick Slawson, vice president of the Penrose Park and Recreation District board of directors. “This is an incredible opportunity that will allow us to begin revitalizing our park.”

The Penrose Park and Recreation District has big plans for the community of Penrose, CO. The $15,000 Let’s Play Community Construction Grant will be used to build a brand new playground at Penrose Park on 4th and Grant. A new playground for the children of Penrose has been a top priority for the new board of directors that all took office this year.

“We know that the community wants to see some progress with our park that has been run down and neglected for far too long,” Slawson stated. “We are very excited to be awarded this grant that will help us to begin developing parks and recreation in Penrose. We are asking the community for their input and ideas on this new playground to make it a true community project.”

Created in 2011, Let’s Play provides the tools, places and inspiration to make play a daily priority.

The initiative began with a three-year commitment to KaBOOM!, the national non-profit dedicated to ensuring that all kids get the joyful childhood filled with play they need to thrive. Through the first three years, they built 41 playgrounds, with more than 2,300 DPS employees contributing nearly 19,000 volunteer hours in the construction, and provided grants ranging from $500 to $30,000 for the improvement of another 2,004 playgrounds by the end of 2013.

Visit Let’s Play at www.LetsPlay.com to join the conversation and learn how to apply for the various available grants to make communities more active and playful.

ORIGINAL:

Dr. Pepper Snapple and the national non-profit KaBOOM! have announced Penrose Park & Recreation District is one of 10 finalists in the 2015 Let's Play Video Contest. From June 15 to June 26, community members and play advocates can vote for their favorite playground video here. Winners will be announced on June 29. The video contest is part of Let's Play, an initiative by Dr Pepper Snapple Group to provide kids and families with the tools, places and inspiration to make active play a daily priority. Organizations nationwide were asked to submit videos illustrating their need for places to play for a chance to win one of five grants, which can be used to build a new playground.

“This is an awesome opportunity for the Penrose Park & Recreation District, as well as the people of Penrose,” said Tami Mundy, Treasurer for the Penrose Park & Recreation District. “The District Board and local community have been working hard to reinvigorate the Park and to provide a safe and creative play environment for all. Being selected as a Let's Play Finalist enhances that effort and expands the possibilities for creative play.”

If the Penrose Park & Recreation District is honored to be among the top five winners of the Let's Play contest, the District would be able to transform the play area for its children, provide a new point of pride for the community, and boost local morale. The children of Penrose deserve a place to play, explore, and create – these funds would ensure they had one. Dr Pepper Snapple supports KaBOOM! in promoting and protecting a child's right to active play at home, at school and in the community. Via Let's Play grants and projects, Dr Pepper Snapple and KaBOOM! have built or improved more than 2,000 playgrounds since 2011, benefiting an estimated 5 million children during the lifetimes of the playgrounds. Since 1996, KaBOOM! has been dedicated to the bold goal of bringing balanced and active play into the daily lives of all children. Unstructured, child-directed play has proven to help kids develop physically, emotionally, socially and intellectually, yet today's kids have less time and fewer opportunities to play than any previous generation. As a result of Let's Play grants and projects, more than 1 million more kids will benefit from new or improved playgrounds around the nation between 2014 and 2016.

Visit Let's Play to join the conversation and learn how to apply for other available grants to make communities more active and playful.