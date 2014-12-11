Lena Howland is a Heartland Emmy Nominated journalist who joined the News 5 team as a reporter in May 2014. She was born and raised in Colorado Springs and is thrilled to be back covering all news relevant to southern Colorado. She has a passion for telling the stories that matter to the residents of her hometown.

Lena earned her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Technical Communication from Colorado State University in Fort Collins. While at CSU, she anchored, reported and produced newscasts for CTV News, the campus television station. She was an active member in greek life as well as Campus Corps, where she mentored at-risk youth in the Northern Colorado region. As a student, she held six different internships across the country and Colorado in the media industry.

Prior to CSU, she graduated from Falcon High School in Falcon, Colorado where she was actively involved with Future Business Leaders of America and state competitive cheerleading.

She loves anything that will get her out of the house and playing with her dog Zorro. Lena enjoys taking in everything that Colorado has to offer like hiking, camping, live music and exploring other towns. When she's not out and about, she loves spending time at home bonding with her family in Southern Colorado.

Lena would love to hear from you. If you have a story you'd like to share, let Lena know!

Email: LHowland@KOAA.com

Facebook: Lena Howland

Twitter: @LenaHowland

Instagram: @LenaHowlandKOAA