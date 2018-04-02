Weather Alert Day: High Winds Bring Back Red Flag Warnings

Today's Forecast:
Red Flag Warnings have returned to southern Colorado for all of our viewing area with High Wind Watches back in place from Crowley and Kiowa county up north and east through the state. Fire danger will be greatly elevated as very strong winds return late today into tonight, that combined with low relative humidity during the day will make any sparked flame spread quickly.
