Quantcast

Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Weather Alert Day: Snow Returns Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Today's Forecast:
Rain late today turns to snow overnight with several spots of large accumulation expected by the time everything is done on Tuesday. First, we'll see patchy fog through the morning across the region, some up to Monument Hill but also through the plains into parts of Pueblo. The fog and cloud cover will clear in the late morning with sunshine and mild temperatures returning through the afternoon. 

Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?